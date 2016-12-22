Pennsylvania Ski Areas Association Introduces Kids to Skiing & It’s FREE…Hurry offer Ends December 1!

by ·

Pennsylvania Ski Areas Association (PSAA) introduces fourth and fifth graders to the healthy winter sport of skiing or snowboarding for FREE! That’s right… the familiar if it’s FREE then it’s for ME saying sounds pretty good right now doesn’t it?

For thirteen years running PSAA has carried out this gift-of-go offering a Snowpass program as a means of giving families the chance to exercise outside during the winter months.

Nineteen ski/snowboard resorts are part of the plan embracing an opportunity to introduce an active lifestyle for today’s youth. Sharing stats that a ninety pound adolescent “can burn between two and three hundred calories per hour skiing or snowboarding depending on their activity level,” PSAA notes the sport is listed in the President’s Challenge organized by the President’s Council on Fitness.

“We have found that fourth and fifth graders are at the ideal age to learn a new sport with ease and to excel rapidly,” adds PSAA Executive Director Linda Irvin.

The Snowpass enables fourth and fifth graders to hit the slopes up to three times at each participating resort when accompanied by a paying adult. There’s also a beginner lift, lesson and rental package plus 50% off a package for the accompanying adult.

Signup is as simple as an application, providing a report card or other document verifying the student is in fourth or fifth grade plus photo. Apply right online at SkiPA.com or download the application and mail it in with the documents.

A $30 administration processing fee applies prior to December 1 then $35 after. Quantities are limited and issued on a first come, first serve basis so act now!

Pennsylvania Ski Areas Association

570.443.0963

SkiPA.com