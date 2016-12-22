You are here: Home / Event Archives / Surrounded by Sweepstakes & Specials under the Sun

Surrounded by Sweepstakes & Specials under the Sun

November 28, 2016 by ·

mohegan-sun-celebration-lgMohegan Sun Pocono, one of the most distinctive and spectacular entertainment, gaming, shopping and dining destinations in Pennsylvania, is gearing up this November to celebrate their 10th Anniversary! They’re ready to party with a schedule full of live entertainment, incredible giveaways and delicious dining deals!

Hot Seat

All month – 10:00am and 10:00pm one lucky guest selected to win $100.00 cash!

Specials 

Crossing Vineyards
Purchase 10th Anniversary Wine Tasting, receive 10% off additional purchase

Johnny Rockets
Purchase one shake, second shake 25% off

Wise Crackers
$10.00 tickets on Fridays

Spa Sapphire
November complimentary haircut when you receive color or highlight service, complimentary shampoo, style and scalp massage when you receive a 60-minute pedicure, complimentary 30-minute foot reflexology when you receive 60-minute massage or facial.

Don’t Miss Mohegan Sun Pocono’s Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony

Join us for a special evening of family fun as we celebrate the lighting of our holiday tree! The tree lighting ceremony will take place on Wednesday, November 30th at the main entrance.

 

Mohegan Sun Pocono

Highway 315 in Wilkes-Barre PA
mohegansunpocono.com
570-831-2100

