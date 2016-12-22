Surrounded by Sweepstakes & Specials under the Sun

Mohegan Sun Pocono, one of the most distinctive and spectacular entertainment, gaming, shopping and dining destinations in Pennsylvania, is gearing up this November to celebrate their 10th Anniversary! They’re ready to party with a schedule full of live entertainment, incredible giveaways and delicious dining deals!
Hot Seat
All month – 10:00am and 10:00pm one lucky guest selected to win $100.00 cash!
Specials
Crossing Vineyards
Purchase 10th Anniversary Wine Tasting, receive 10% off additional purchase
Johnny Rockets
Purchase one shake, second shake 25% off
Wise Crackers
$10.00 tickets on Fridays
Spa Sapphire
November complimentary haircut when you receive color or highlight service, complimentary shampoo, style and scalp massage when you receive a 60-minute pedicure, complimentary 30-minute foot reflexology when you receive 60-minute massage or facial.
Don’t Miss Mohegan Sun Pocono’s Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony
Join us for a special evening of family fun as we celebrate the lighting of our holiday tree! The tree lighting ceremony will take place on Wednesday, November 30th at the main entrance.