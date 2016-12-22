Peak Pocono Mountains Ski Resorts: Trail Maps & Guide

by ·

Pocono Mountains—THE notable ski destination boasting magnificent ski resorts that cater to every level skier, snowboarder and snow-tuber. Ideally situated just a short drive from New York, New Jersey and the Philadelphia region is the reason snow sports enthusiasts spend more time on the slopes and less time traveling.

But don’t take our word for it, facing the facts is as easy as 1-2-3! Just see then…

1

Diamonds are everyone’s best friend when searching for resorts! Sharing a key on where-to-be helps make planning a day of play easy:

2

Then take a look at trail maps & stats at each of our top picks:

3

Add in the guide below filled with facts to know which suits you best:

Big Boulder Ski Area—rated a “Top 5 Terrain Park on the East Coast of Canada and the United States” by Transworld Snowboarding, sports meticulously groomed runs and expert-built features ideal for all levels. Often the evening run after a day at sister-slopes, Jack Frost.

Across the road (Route 940) from Frost in Lake Harmony

Off Route 903 from the new I-476 interchange Exit 87

Blue Mountain Resort—just 90 minutes outside New York and Philadelphia, Blue brings about some seriously fun trails on PA’s highest vertical at a 1082 drop and 1543 elevation above sea level.

Near Palmerton in the northern part of Lehigh Valley

Easy access from I-80 to PA-33

From Pocono Plateau down PA-115 South – US-209 – Spruce Hollow Road

Jack Frost Mountain Ski Area—the majority of Jack Frost’s trails are intermediate and advanced, but beginners don’t despair give a shot then head over to Big Boulder as your Jack Frost lift ticket also entitles you to enjoy a ton of fun at there beginner-level trails. Jack Frost features day skiing only.

Exit 95 off I-476 in Blakeslee

Just off Route 940

Close to Arrowhead Lake, Locust Lake and Lake Naomi communities

Shawnee Mountain Ski Area-an ideal choice for intermediate skiers plus a top learn-to-ski center. Shawnee hosts an outstanding lineup of events throughout the season and beyond.

Just off I-80 at Exit 309 in Shawnee-on-Delaware

Close to New Jersey near Delaware Water Gap

Ski Big Bear at Masthope Mountain—a family-friendly resort located in the most northern tier of the Pocono Mountains on the scenic Upper Delaware River. Also open for night skiing most nights, Big Bear is ideal for after-school activities.