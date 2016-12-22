Ready…Set…SAVE – Me the Money!

by ·

The holiday season often has gift-givers in search of unique ideas that Seize-the-Day for recipients. Winter’s chill weathers a compulsion to thrill with Pocono Mountains places eager to oblige offering a twist to bonus b’ICE.

Who said savings shouldn’t come in numbers? Here’s a rundown of what’s been found to satisfy all around, along with Plus Points why.

Pocono HeliTours

Share the Pocono Mountains from a new perspective. An angular alternative takes this gift to great heights with absolutely gorgeous views for your giftee to see.

Some Serious Savings

Plus Points

+A Clever Idea to Do

+In the Center of it ALL from Pocono Mountains Municipal Airport

+Reservations Required to Save-the-Date

Call 570.839.0550

Shawnee Mountain

Easy to purchase advanced ticket and packages for ski, snowboard and snow tubing all with express shipping available!

Shawnee Mountain Gift Card

Plus Points

+Simple Stocking Stuffer Solution

+Honored at ALL Ticket Windows from Tubing and Skiing; to Food and Shawnee Ski Shop

Shawnee Maxi Miser

3 pack of lift tickets for $109

Plus Points

+ Good Any Day or Night with No Blackout Dates

+Transferable Among Family Members

+A 2 Season Shelf Life

Shawnee Maxi Miser 3 Time Learn to Ski or Snowboard Package

3 ski or snowboard rentals for a total of $166

Plus Points

+ Good Any Day or Night with No Blackout Dates

+Good Things Come in 3’s: 3 Lifts, Lessons and Rentals

A Click Away Online at: ShawneeMt.com

or Stop by or call 570.421.7231 ext 229

White Lightning Snowtubing

Cut 5 bucks off Midweek Snowtubing

Plus Points

+A Great Sanity Saver Weekday Away from Work or School

+Savings In-line with Pocono Mountains Vacation Time

Details just a Click Away Online at: FernwoodResortPoconos.com

Call 888-FERNWOOD

Bursting with Few more Finds for ALL

Be a Coupon Clipper in…

East Stroudsburg

Country Kettle Candy & Gift Shop

2523 Milford Road – 570.421.8970 – Country-Kettle.com

Save $3 off Any $30 Purchase with Coupon

Cresco

Theo B. Price Country Store

Route 390 – 570.595.2501 – TheoBPrice.com

Save $2 OFF Stonewall Products with Coupon

The Village of Pocono Summit

Bendixen’s Bit of Country Giftware

Route 940 – 570.839.8795 – Bendixens.com

Storewide Sale – Save 10% off with this Coupon

House of Candles

Close to the Crossing Outlets on Route 715 North in Tannersville/Henryville – 570.629.1953 – HouseofCandles.com

FREE GIFT + Save 10% OFF Most Items with Purchase & Coupon