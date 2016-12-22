Celebrations Run Inside & Out

by ·

Whether planning an evening for two or seeking family friendly fun to enjoy together as one, celebrate New Year’s Eve as a date to be out and about in the Pocono Mountains!

3-2-1 Happy S’NEW Year

Snow’s the way to go with resorts ready to share totally tubular

New Year’s Eve snowtubing time!

Bushkill

The Villas and Fernwood Resort White Lightning Snowtubing Park Annual New Year’s Eve Snowtubing Bash is back!

$45 a person grabs:

A special tubing session from 6 to 8 p.m., 7 to 9 p.m. or 8 to 10 p.m.

$10 Food Voucher at the Wintergreens Barbeque

DJ Music at 9 p.m.

Fireworks Display at 10 p.m.

White Lightning Snowtubing Park

Route 209 & River Road in Bushkill

888.FERNWOOD

Palmerton

New Year’s Eve Tubing Party at Blue Mountain offers the opportunity to enjoy seriously sensational tubing starting at 8 p.m. sharp. Adult admission is $55 per person with youth 20 & under $25 each. Don’t miss the doors opening at 7 for the music and munchies including:

Nacho Station 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Dinner 8:30 to 10:30 p.m.: Chicken Fingers, Grilled Cheese, Cheesesteak Sliders, Sub Sandwiches, Mac-n-Cheese

Dessert 10:30 to Midnight

Champagne Toast Midnight (21+ only)

Blue Mountain Resort

1660 Blue Mountain Road in Palmerton PA

610.826.7700

Weather permitting, this festive find fills up fast so order tickets online at SkiBlueMt.com

Cozy up to Cuisine & Libations

with

Entertainment Sensations

Pocono Pines

Van Gilder’s Jubilee continues ringing in the New Year with a celebration sure to remember! Their popular Pub in the Pines hosts its annual extravaganza filled with entertainment and more.

Van Gilders Jubilee

Route 940 in The Village of Pocono Pines

570.646.2377

Wilkes-Barre

Mohegan Sun Pocono transforms New Year’s Eve to a Wilkes-Barre spot you won’t want to leave with tons to to-do’s across the venue.

Bash in the Ballroom cranks up the Keystone Grand Ballroom from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. with a performance featuring Who’s Bad – A Tribute to Michael Jackson plus NO COVER CHARGE.

MSP’s New Year’s Eve Countdown to 2017 revs up the casino floor for a complimentary champagne toast with party favors.

Let’s Face It—literally…check out Mohegan Sun Pocono’s location and list of legendary live entertainment in our LIVE Entertainment segment, then take a pick of where to plant yourself or schmooze the venue at a steady pace place to place.