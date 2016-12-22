Hawley Winterfest Returns this Weekend December 9 – 11!

by ·

Experience winter play the Pocono Mountains way at this year’s Hawley Winterfest weekend returning to the lake region December 9th through 11th. You’re invited to enjoy a three day communitywide celebration embracing Hawley’s Victorian roots with a delightful dose of activities each day.

Find festivities from Friday on… from free samples and gift incentives at shops, to entertaining stops along The Beer Tour. Ring in the Holiday Season itinerary with even more opportunities galore like The Dock on Wallenpaupack’s Christmas in Hawaii and an “elegant blend” of traditional and Victorian carols sung by an ensemble at Hawley United Methodist Church.

Settle in for a sensational Saturday… filled with family friendly sights, scents and sounds. A collection of creativity themed events await with holiday cards even an opportunity for an edible children’s marshmallow creature.

Whatta Ride! Hop on the Winterfest Shuttle between 10 and 5 (p.m.) for a ride through town where there’s holiday sales plus the repeat treat of an annual Cookie Walk with over 5,000 handmade sweets. Horse and Carriage or Wagon Rides outside Miss Elly’s Antiques & Such round out the memory making experience.

Gresham’s Landing grabs attention as a FREE Meet & Greet with Santa himself as he shares S’Mores and hot cocoa. Don’t fret…they didn’t forget those furry friends as Pet Photos with Santa benefit Wayne and Pike County Animal Response Team!

Sunday suggests… a ride aboard the Winterfest Flyer on the Stourbridge Line with Santa posing for pictures and passing out presents to kids along the 45 minute excursion down the Lackawaxen River. Then, take time to unwind around the lake at Silver Birches Christmas Campfire where you can admire music even canoe races (weather permitting).

Consider this just a taste of what’s to come at Hawley Winterfest!

View a hearty brochure packed with seasonal music stops, live performances, sparkling decorations, unique entertainment amidst great shopping and more to explore…

Hawley Winterfest

PA-507 from PA-390 Exit 26 off I-84 East in Hawley PA