It’s What You S’know that Matters…

This Week’s tidbit is courtesy of Blakeslee Animal Clinic’s Dr. Andrew Church

Did you know…Many people believe keeping pets in the car is only dangerous in the summer months—nothing could be further from the truth, in the summer a vehicle is like an oven.

As temperatures dip below freezing in the winter months, it transforms to a refrigerator.

Blakeslee Animal Clinic’s Dr. Andrew Church explains, “The danger of seriously harming pets left in autos can happen within a short period of time,” urging pet owners to consider finding some toasty alternative for their furry friends.