Quiet Valley Old Time Christmas Returns December 10th & 11th

by ·

Customs come to life as the 26th Annual Old Time Christmas returns to Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm this weekend December 10th and 11th. Start your own tradition with these peaceful winter farm outings that detail 19th century holidays through re-enactments and living displays amidst a quaint bucolic backdrop.

Costumed guides lead softly lit lantern tours through the farm every 15 minutes going out until 7 p.m. Pausing for stories and scenes of good cheer that starts alongside a crackling fire as you wait for your guide to appear.

Enjoy a journey to the 1800s where you’ll enjoy a clever Victorian skit where Sarah and her sisters are reminiscing about last year’s Christmas tree fiasco. Sharing safety tips and laughter, afterwards you’ll witness a living Nativity scene with Quiet Valley’s barnyard animals.

Celebrate with music and caroling in the one-room schoolhouse and a special visit from Belschnikel in the original farmhouse. This traditional Pennsylvania German character appears to remind children that it’s never too late to think twice about being nice!

Complimentary refreshments add the finishing touch in the Engel Education Building with a stop at the holiday gift shop sure to oblige those eager for a heritage craft keepsake.

Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 3 to 12 with under age 3 admitted free. Considered an ideal outing for scout troops, church groups and family get-togethers Old Time Christmas tours take about an hour and a half to absorb all there is to adore.

Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm

3.5 miles South of Stroudsburg off Business Route 209

570.992.6161

quietvalley.org