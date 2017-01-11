Unique Dining Experiences

by ·

The Pocono Mountains opens doors to a world of delightful dining experiences. You can enjoy exquisite restaurant options, tantalizing takeout, even explore cooking in with some truly unique eats.

The Butcher Shoppe’s Marc Zahra welcomes the opportunity to propose a few mouth-watering menu ideas sure to ignite intrigue.

Ever consider kangaroo, elk or buffalo? How about alligator, alpaca or frog legs? Offering exotic meats and of course familiar fare like prime beef cuts, this Pocono Lake Shop also shares a flare for flavorful preparation.

Recommending, “Simple is better,” Marc strongly opposes marinating before cooking explaining, “It masks the flavor.”

He suggests instead using a touch of extra virgin olive oil along with a light coating of kosher salt, fresh cracked pepper, and granulated garlic before searing that scrumptious steak.

Makin’ bacon part of the three (breakfast AND lunch AND dinner) most important meals of the day offers cookIN chefs a chance to try triple smoked, bayou, duck, even wild board bacon!

Fans from near and far find The Butcher Shop so irresistible they place orders in advance to be frozen for their return to the city. Whether a connoisseur of creative cuisine or ready to try a new thing, stop by to ask the what’s, how’s and why’s.

Conveniently located close to Jack Frost and Big Boulder ski resorts at 640 Route 940 in Pocono Lake and open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday thru Saturday along with Sunday 11 to 4…What will YOU cookIN?