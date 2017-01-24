AN OUTBREAK OF CRYSTAL CABIN FEVER AT SCULPTED ICE WORKS FEBRUARY 3 TO 26!!

by ·

Situated between Hawley and Hamlin, Lakeville’s Sculpted Ice Works artisans have been masterfully carving away at over 100 tons of ice in anticipation of this year’s Crystal Cabin Fever Ice Festival set for February 3rd to 26th. Festivities created over 10 years ago to cure that “cabin fever” feeling some are in need of relieving are now considered one of the Pocono Mountains “coolest” winter events.

Carving a niche in the “Once Upon a Time” theme, guests can enjoy a “7 Dwarf Mine” scene tackling twists and turns in an a-mazing ice maze. Find a “Glass Slipper” slide sending those ready for a ride down a 50-foot dual run with a mini glide alongside for little explorers.

Watch water’s way of forming ice in a factory tour satisfying that curiosity on how commercial sculptures come to be all year ’round. Then, see those blocks of ice come to life through the skilled craftsmanship of artisans during daily demonstrations and weekend competitions.

Doors open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Monday with ice carving competitions planned for February 12th and 25th.

Admission is $15 for adults, $10 for children with kids under three admitted free and includes a visit to the historical ice harvest museum to learn how ice was harvested naturally before refrigeration.

New this year, Sculpted Ice Works has partnered with the Salvation Army to offer “Donation Discount Days!” Bring an item of clothing for donation February 9th and 23rd and get a discount off admission. Donations are to be dropped off at the tour and admission paid.