Explore Eagle Watches

Thousands of miles of lush forests and flowing waterways, the Pocono Mountains provides an ideal habitat for many species of animals. Few mountain experiences can be as exhilarating as the opportunity to observe wildlife in an unspoiled setting with eagle watching reaching its peak as we “speak.”

According to the Eagle Institute, hundreds of bald eagles migrate to this region each winter in search of open water, abundant food and undisturbed habitat. When northern lakes and rivers begin to freeze, these majestic creatures fly to the Pocono Mountains where open water supplies a steady source of fish. The visiting raptors join a growing population of resident eagles, perched in trees hunting throughout the season.

In the coming weeks, sponsored Eagle Watches will be available through many area organizations providing safe and exciting opportunities for observation. In the meantime, why not Take a Hike and checkout your own view!

