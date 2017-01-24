HEADS UP!!! Valentine’s Day is 20 Days Away!

by ·

It’s never too soon to consider what you may get her (or him) as Valentine’s Day, February 14, draws near. The advantage of staying in the Pocono Mountains is you’re surrounded by spectacular sites that just might provide the coolest gift ever!

From town to town, we’ve gathered ’round a collection that not only offers savings and style, but a few sweet cravings to make YOU smile. Boutiques bring unique ideas for the home or to wear; attractions help combine a selection of various confections; with destinations, where some may vacation, providing date days into nights!

So go on give it a try, before you buy the typical big box store heart shaped sharable or wearable, explore an extreme change in climate with time spent shopping!