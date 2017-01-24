It’s A-LIVE!

by ·

Known for amazing outdoor excitement, the Pocono Mountains delivers opportunities to entice time indoors as well! A look at indulging in live entertainment options introduces all to the tremendous talent of local artists you wouldn’t want to miss.

Bringing in vocalists and duos, Barley Creek Brewing Company goes all out to create a destination dining experience. Calling local performers, “Talented, altruistic and just great people,” owner Trip Ruvane shares why music matters.

“Everyone loves music,” he says, adding, “Barley Creek’s goal is to create a memorable experience for our guests and live music that you won’t find at most of the chain restaurants helps create memories and that experience.”

Mohegan Sun Pocono hosts a variety of venues with melody on the menu(s) plus a peek at comedy in Wisecrackers Comedy Club. Corralling talent Scott Bruce MC’s evening acts while blending his own knack for humor to weekend shows.

Ski resorts orchestrate events plus entertainment slopeside when skiers, snowboarders or snowtubers take a break from the ride.

Embracing space around Summit Lodge, Blue Mountain Resort “Redefines party” February 4th and 5th at Winterfest, the annual event giving guests the opportunity to try winter sports. While inside Last Run Lounge and Slopeside Pub & Grill live music goes on and on at the resort, the likes of Toolshed Jack and Paul Knakk will be spending time entertaining during this popular weekend filled with festivities.

As day turns to night, Jack Frost tunes echo onto Big Boulder with the Frosty Toboggan, E-2000 and T-Bar offering acoustics, eats and libations. Each situation creates a great celebration at each resort -plus- the chance to meet performers!

Watch for updates each edition in our LIVE Entertainment segment in print and online

to find who, what, when and where to stop local and watch your soon to become favorite artist!