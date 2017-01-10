LEARN to LOVE Snowsports

by ·

With Learn to Ski & Snowboard Month well underway across the nation, what better place to play than in the Pocono Mountains! Skilled instructors across the region tackle the task every season with a variety of skill levels loving reasons to get out and enjoy the snow.

Whether a beginner to snow-between-your-feet, or familiar with skiing and eager to meet a new set of boots with boarding; January suits all sorts ready for wintertime sports. Enjoy a lineup of resorts and sign-up for lessons with steep discounts or even consider a sit down style for awhile with seemingly miles of tubing opportunities.

Keeping on track with our versions of outdoor excursions…Polar Plunges pose a proposition to take the plunge for a good cause; while ATV adventures offer a date to drive alternative trails and mix things up with 4-seat Wildcats.

No matter what winter way to play you pick, learning to love snow sports in the Pocono Mountains is easier than you may think. Located 2 hours from New Jersey, Maryland and Delaware and a short drive outside New York and Philadelphia you’ll arrive in plenty of time to enjoy a day outside.