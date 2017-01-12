Pocono Mountains Restaurant Menus Right at your Fingertips! Choose the Cuisine then Choose the Scene

by ·

Welcome to the wonderful world of Pocono Mountains dining! Craving a certain cuisine but not sure of the scene? Checkout our lineup of amazing restaurant menu views you can use to pick your place to feast.

In & Around Tannersville – Close to Camelback & The Crossings Outlets

Barley Creek Brewing Company

Sullivan Trail – Tannersville

570.629.9399

Cook’s Corner

Route 715 – Henryville

570.620.1880

Smugglers Cove

Route 611 – Tannersville

570.629.2277 – Reservations Accepted

Takeout Menus

Vocellis Pizza

Route 611 – Tannersville

570.620.9055

Vocellis Pizza

Route 611 – Mt Pocono

570.839.7437