Ready to do your part as a cabin fever reliever?

snow-deals-lgThere’s’no time like the present to consider presents for snow sport enthusiasts with deals across the board at the region’s top destinations.

Scrap those wool socks, trash that colorful tunic and haul away thoughts that a furry hat is where it’s at ’cause gratitude comes with altitude in the Pocono Mountains!

Get the uplifting gift that sends spirits soaring with lift tickets and gift cards that let recipients reciprocate roaring good cheer throughout the winter season.

bursting-with-bonus-buysBlue Mountain Resort

1660 Blue Mountain Drive in Palmerton

610.826.7700

skibluemt.com/winter-sports/skiing-snowboarding/season-passes

 

bursting-with-bonus-buysJack Frost/Big Boulder

Route 940 Exit 95 off I-476 in White Haven/Lake Harmony

570.443.8425

jfbb.com/deals-packages

 

bursting-with-bonus-buysSki Big Bear at Masthope Mountain

Exit 34 off I-84 East in Lackawaxen

570.226.8585

ski-bigbear.com/seasonpass

 

bursting-with-bonus-buysSki Shawnee

Hollow Road Exit 309 off I-80 in Shawnee on Delaware

570.421.7231

shawneemt.com/deals

 

Wanna tryout the slopes for yourself?

bursting-with-bonus-buysWhite Lightning Snow Tubing

Route 209 North Exit 309 off I-80 West

Shave $5 off midweek snowtubing!

Just Click Here & Clip their Coupon on Page 10

 

