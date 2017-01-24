Resorts Ready to Raise Awareness February 4

by ·

EAST STROUDSBURG – SHAWNEE MOUNTAIN SKI AREA

Paint the Mountain Pink Day Benefits

Hope for Strength Breast Cancer Fund

Paint the Mountain Pink breast cancer event is being held 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, February 4 at Shawnee Mountain Ski Area 401 Hollow Road in East Stroudsburg. Enjoy raffles including a Grand Prize Ski & Stay package from Killington Mountain Lodge in Vermont. Tickets $10

Together we can increase awareness of cancer prevention and raise funds for patient needs.

Carole’ Ann F. Bowyer

Hope for Strength Breast Cancer Fund

First 200 Lift Ticket Purchasers Get a FREE Bandana

Compliments of Shawnee Mountain Ski Area

LAKE HARMONY – BIG BOULDER RESORT

Carve4Cancer Cause Helps Shred Blood Cancers

Carve4Cancer—the day long ski and snowboard lifestyle festival comes to Big Boulder Resort, 357 Big Boulder Drive in Lake Harmony, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, February 4. Enjoy live music, graffiti muralists, and events including Rail Jam.

Every Full Day Lift Ticket You Purchase