Ski Divas- Define Sensational Snowsporting

Ski Divas hit the slopes with Jack Frost’s FREE ladies clinic going on now through February 28!

Since starting over 10 years ago, this group of gals goes all out every Tuesday at 10 (a.m. that is) so grab your ski or snowboard gear and gather with fellow female snow sport lovers age 18 and up. You’ll share pointers on improving your riding experience signing in at Ski School then it’s off to the snow behind.

Wait…there’s more snow sensations in store!

Jack Frost also hosts a Weekend Women’s Workshop January 21 and 22 open to skiers and snowboarders. It includes lift passes, plus instruction, video analysis, continental breakfast and lunch both days for $225 with 15 bucks off for season pass holders.

Created for women and conducted by female instructors, the “Instant bonding experience on the slopes” shares a focus on more than the secrets of conquering the slopes with a wine and cheese get together Saturday afterwards.

Pre-registration is required for both events at the ski school or guest services so call 570.443.8425 extension 2671 or checkout jfbb.com/events.

The snow is fabulous so please join the Diva’s on Tuesdays or sign up for the Women’s Weekend Workshop Jan 21 & 22