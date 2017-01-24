Weekend Winter Hibernation – No Way! Winter Carnival Play Set for January 29

by ·

Ski Big Bear at Masthope Mountain stirs up some snow-motivation with a day of play on the slopes Sunday, January 29 at the popular Winter Carnival. This dynamic destination encourages all to grab a lift ticket and get outdoors for some awesome family friendly fun.

Winter Carnival is a great motivator to try skiing or snowboarding for the day (and by all means later). Enjoy clever ways to experience winter sports including a Lollipop Scavenger Hunt! This sweet search sends skiers and riders out on beginner trails to seek out the pseudo suckers in the snow with chances to win a prize if you find a marked stick! Share and share alike is the motto in this lotto as it’s asked if you find more than one marked stick, you put it back giving others a chance to experience the thrill of the find.

Grab a group or go solo and enjoy Ski Big Bear at Masthope Mountain’s Winter Carnival then plan to stick around throughout the season with a lineup of exciting reasons why winter rocks in the Pocono Mountains!

Find updates, a schedule of activities & more at ski-bigbear.com

Ski Big Bear

192 Karl Hope Boulevard in Lackawaxen PA 18435

570.226.8585

Ready for more? February 4 ( and 5th) finds even more with Winterfest ways to unwind in Palmerton and Drums…and both events are FREE

SATURDAY – FEBRUARY 4

DRUMS

NESCOPECK STATE PARK

WINTERFEST – 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. – 570.403.2006, events.dcnr.pa.gov. Enjoy children’s activities, snowshoe demos and more with a warming fire and hot food and beverages for purchase.

Cost: FREE Event

SATURDAY & SUNDAY – FEBRUARY 4 & 5

PALMERTON

BLUE MOUNTAIN RESORT

WINTERFEST – Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Sunday 10 to 2 – 1660 Blue Mountain Drive, 610.826.7700, skibluemt.com. Enjoy the fun giving guests the opportunity to try Winter Sports they’ve never experienced!

Cost: FREE Event Activities* Skiing, snowboarding & snowtubing are at regular price*