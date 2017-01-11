Winter Ways Played Back in the Day

by ·

Happy New Year! As time marches on, we’re drawn to move along with This Week in the Poconos magazine and its pages in-between that shared the scene across the Pocono Mountains decades ago.

The time was January 1966 and we remember it like it was yesterday…likely because a variety of our merchants and destinations that appeared here over 50 years ago are still here today!

Sharing “Four days of fun and frolic indoors and out,” this edition told readers of the annual Winter Carnival in the Poconos. A feast for the eyes celebration spanning across the region, these popular days of play invited everyone to enjoy snow based fun.

Page 45 suggested a drive to Ski Big Boulder with a “Ski Big…Go-Go Big Boulder” slogan to bring snow sport enthusiasts in. Embracing January as the learn to ski month even then, had a “Learn-To-Ski Plan” when guests could pull in five days of lessons plus rentals, food and lifts (or a tow) and go for a special price.

Some things never change. While the Pocono Mountains scenery may have evolved, savings remain with a lasting opportunity to enjoy the snow at a variety of outstanding resorts across the region.

