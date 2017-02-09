cHERE’s Where to Find Barley’s Opportunities to Dine…

by ·

Ask anyone enjoying a Barley Creek sit-n-eat about the food; you’ll likely get a response repeat of cHere’s where we go to enjoy some of the best dinner and drink. Head around 8:01 to 11 a.m., you’ll hear some new praise on ways of enjoying early days as The Morning Toast brings on eggs, breakfast cocktails, crepes and so on, and so on!

“There was more hours in the day,” explains Stephanie Rath on what’s up at the Creek nowadays that inspired the new morning menu and more.

Calling it, “Not your average breakfast,” she tells of a few favorites like Sweet Fruit Crepes and Benedict Florentine sharing that half price Mimosas and Bloody Marys are available 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Friday to Sunday for a limited bit.

With successfully satisfying morning cravings aside, a suggestion to park-it outside and grab Brewtruck meals on the go she reasons is for, “Those who just don’t want to cook!”

BBQ based items include Pulled Pork Sandwiches, Beef Brisket and Chicken Salad Wraps, along with sides like Beef Chili, Mac-n-cheese, even Beer Cheese Soup. Familiar with the need to feed the family; packages with 2 lbs of Pulled Pork or Beef Brisket, 2 large sides, 4 pieces of corn bread and 10 slider rolls really hits a home…run!

And let us not forget Barley’s new Distillery started last fall. That seems to bring it all to the Tannersville destination. With a mix of live entertainment, all day menu munchies and unique drink options what more?

Sure…we’ll share some ingredients making The Morning Toast menu enticing

Benedict Florentine

Two Toasted English Muffins

Topped with

Sautéed Spinach

Poached Eggs,

Avocado

Sliced Tomato

Hollandaise Sauce