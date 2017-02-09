Face the Facts…Before Snow Tracks

by ·

Set to go out in the snow?

Let’s face the facts, as area professionals in-the-know are ready to share the how and why pre-snow track preparation can enhance the situation before…during…and after activities.

Fitness aficionados Phoenix Athletica’s Bob and Lindsay Larsen are familiar with more than a few facts as the Pocono Summit facility finds where it’s at, poised for opportune accessibility. Surrounded by tons of mountainous fun, from skiing and snowboarding, to snowtubing the Certified Personal Trainers and Exercise Specialists figure in factors to help with enjoyment outdoors.

“Prepping the body is key,” Lindsay says, suggesting, “Concentrating on Core Strength, Balance Work and Back Exercises to warm-up in advance.”

Did you know a foot ache can make you lean to one side while enjoying a ride like skiing?

Calling postural imbalances within muscle groups of the body a, “Recipe for injury,” Bob considers personal training a “resource” with individualized attention.

Using Corrective Exercise trigger point techniques, the Performance Enhancement Specialist sets things straight noting, “We’re the bridge between fitness and rehabilitation.”

It is about time!

The pair shares where this fitness facility excels, telling how often time takes its toll when trying to reach a fitness goal. Squashing any undue setback, they note ways to keep clients on track with in-home and even Skype online interaction!

“It’s important to keep it [fitness training] going,” states Bob noting weekly sessions that include homework after.

With a National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) Physical Activity Readiness Questionnaire required at registration, and physician interaction if needed, Phoenix pros proceed with each client’s need in mind.

Ready Set Go

Phoenix Athletica on the rise at 2564 Route 940 in Pocono Summit

For more call 570.243.8880

Or visit PhoenixAthletica.com

Sharing a

Phoenix Back Exercise Suggestion

*Consult with your physician first before beginning any exercise routine