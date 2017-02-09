Ready – Set – Snow!

by ·

The Pocono Mountains—one of the nation’s premier ski destinations has a variety of places to be for every level skier and snowboarder. Inevitably an equally impressive collection of professionals are on hand ready to introduce everyone to the memorable experience of a day on the slopes.

Starting Gate Action Sports welcomes the opportunity to dice a bit of advice -before- the ice. Minutes away from Shawnee Mountain, this full service action sports one-stop-shop for equipment like skis, snowboards, apparel, and rentals, is also considered the go-to for guidance.

At the forefront of advice Starting Gate offers more than storefront merchandise with Mal Law obliging this opportunity to connect with first-timers considering the sport.

“Take it slow,” he says.

Before conquering “The ultimate goal of carving turns,” Law adds warmth and comfort on the slopes as a means of avoiding unnecessary distractions.

Explaining “Proper clothing is vital,” he strongly suggests, “No blue jeans!”

Listing waterproof essentials like hats, gloves and insulated socks of the utmost importance for endurance plus helmets for all ages, he closes in his list of Law(s) in Order to enjoy the slopes.

Starting Gate Action Sports

5907 Milford Road in East Stroudsburg

570.588.4807

startinggateonline.com