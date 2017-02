by ·

Valentine’s Day is unique in the Poconos Mountains as things to do open outdoor ideas for two, three, four or more! Make the day a focus on family or friends with the caveat fun must be done.

Confident snowtubing is the perfect solution to any planning confusion, Shawnee Mountain Ski Area is spot on where to clear the air encouraging a clever alternative to the day’s temptations for a lifelong commit—that is unless it’s devotion to the love of snow sports!

Take the Plunge…on up to 6 exhilarating chutes

Get Hitched…

on Adult & Child (46″ tall & under) Tandem Tubes

Jump the Broom…

(or ascend another way)

on 2 Carpet Lifts with No Climbing

Shawnee Mountain Ski Area

Easy to get to from Exit 309 off I-80 at 401 Hollow Road in East Stroudsburg

570.421.7231