Uplifting Snow Experiences

by ·

Calling Jack Frost and Big Boulder two times the fun is a common claim to fame echoed across the region after experiencing both resorts in one day! Situated merely minutes apart, Jack Frost is where snow sport enthusiasts from skiers, snow boarders and snow tubers typically start, often with Big Boulder carrying on the nighttime fun or setting the situation for a stay and play the day away.

Both deliver equally invigorating sensations for beginner to advance skill levels. Jack Frost’s nine chair lifts to 20 snowy slopes keep guests going from nearly sun up to sun down. Then it’s off to Big Boulder defining what excitement into the night means for countless visitors through the years with seven lifts to 16 slopes.

Considering JFBB the place to be continues to just come naturally. As host to an impressive lineup of entertaining events, that includes February 25’s Ski for the Cure Breast Cancer Awareness Day at Jack Frost.

Benefiting the local chapter of Susan G. Komen for the Cure, net proceeds are donated to the organization to go toward helping provide breast health services for medically underserved and uninsured women and men in Northeastern, Pa., with funding also applied toward the National Research Grant Award Program.

Donating more than $205,000 over the past nine years, JFBB’s efforts continue with $2 of each lift ticket sold that day going to the organization. Activities will include the Pledge Ski-A-Thon, Pink Olympic race gates, Dedication Run, raffle tickets and more from 8 a.m. to 4:15.

More Dates to BE*

JACK FROST

FRIDAY FEBRUARY 24 Jamaican Johnsledding Noon to 2 p.m.

SATURDAY FEBRUARY 25 Ski for the Cure 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

FRIDAY MARCH 3 WMMRCardboard Classic with Preston & Steve 6 a.m- 6 p.m.*

* Online advance ticket purchase required. Check JFBB.com for Details

BIG BOULDER

SATURDAY MARCH 4 BBP Freeski Open Slopestyle Competition 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.