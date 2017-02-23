A Unique Fun Find

by ·

The Lost Trails ATV Adventures—THE place to be when you want to find outrageous off-road excitement. Easy to get to from I-380 or I-81 just outside Scranton, you’ll find some of the best terrain in the Pocono Mountains.

Talk about amazing views! The Lost Trails shares some not-so-hidden gems where you can slow down and soak in the sights. Whether one with a dedication to the sport, or someone seeking an adrenaline peak of new proportions, this all terrain park easily persuades everyone to come give it a try.

Offering 2-Seat and 4-Seat Wildcat Off-Road Excursion Guided Rental Tours where “You are the driver and commander,” practically anyone can enjoy the thrill of handling the extreme ride! Explore fun and challenging obstacles, rock beds, creek crossings and more along a nearly 2,000 vertical feet elevation.

“If you can drive a normal car you can drive The Wildcat,” they say, consistently followed by a, “Have fun and ride safe.”

Grab a friend or two or three, then head to The Lost Trails ATV and make your own adventure as driver showing them you rule the (off) road!

The Lost Trails ATV Adventures

Winter Schedule Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday thru Sunday

GPS Address: 1000 Dunham Drive in Dunmore PA

570.730.8131

Don’t Miss Out on March Membership Mania Month

Making way for Seriously Steep Discounts on

Single, Buddy & Family Memberships*

*Limited quantities