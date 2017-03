by ·

Open Saturday & Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days

With outstanding sights to be seen and prize giveaways galore!

When you pre-purchase tickets to our event your name will be entered twice in our raffle to double your chances of winning either a $500 shopping spree, a pair of Nascar Tickets from Pocono Raceway or a $900 Weber Grill!