March 4th Marks 40 Years

See how pure maple syrup is made at Kettle Creek Environmental Education Center’s scrumptious 40th Annual Public Maple Sugaring Day 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 4. Tours, tastings and tantalizing presentations are set for all to enjoy as you join Environmental Educators on a journey through the Sugarbush.
A sure-to-be sensory delight, guests can join in the experience of a 90-minute tour with early methods of making maple syrup illustrating useful tips on tree identification and tapping. After, seal the deal with a taste of the sapling over hot pancakes.
Cost is $6 for adults, $4 for kids under 12
Delaware State Forest’s Meesing Outdoor Site Sugarbush
Located on Creek Road
Just 5.5 miles north of Marshalls Creek
1254 Marshalls Creek Road
East Stroudsburg, PA 18302
Kettle Creek Environmental Education Center
mcconservation.org
570.629.3061