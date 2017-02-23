March 4th Marks 40 Years

by ·

See how pure maple syrup is made at Kettle Creek Environmental Education Center’s scrumptious 40th Annual Public Maple Sugaring Day 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 4. Tours, tastings and tantalizing presentations are set for all to enjoy as you join Environmental Educators on a journey through the Sugarbush.

A sure-to-be sensory delight, guests can join in the experience of a 90-minute tour with early methods of making maple syrup illustrating useful tips on tree identification and tapping. After, seal the deal with a taste of the sapling over hot pancakes.

Cost is $6 for adults, $4 for kids under 12

Delaware State Forest’s Meesing Outdoor Site Sugarbush

Located on Creek Road

Just 5.5 miles north of Marshalls Creek

1254 Marshalls Creek Road

East Stroudsburg, PA 18302

Kettle Creek Environmental Education Center

570.629.3061