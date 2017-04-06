You are here: Home / Spotlight This Week / Ready – Set – SAVE…Me the Money!

Ready – Set – SAVE…Me the Money!

March 24, 2017 by ·

 

Be a Coupon Clipper in…

East Stroudsburg

Country Kettle Candy & Gift Shop

2523 Milford Road – 570.421.8970 – Country-Kettle.com

Save $3 off Any $30 Purchase with Coupon 

Stroudsburg

S&S Speedways

2727 Hamilton East/ 7062 Route 209 – 570.420.5500 – SSSpeedways.com

Bring in ad for ONE FREE RACE

Cresco

Theo B. Price Country Store

Route 390 – 570.595.2501 – TheoBPrice.com

Save $1 OFF Stonewall Products with Coupon 

Near Tannersville

House of Candles

Close to the Crossing Outlets on Route 715 North in Tannersville/Henryville – 570.629.1953 – HouseofCandles.com

FREE GIFT + Save 10% OFF Most Items with Purchase & Coupon  

 

