Kalahari: America’s Largest Indoor Waterpark

Over 220,000-square feet of waterpark excitement awaits as Kalahari shares all sorts of exhilarating fun for the entire family. With the Pocono Mountains resort’s recent expansion seizing status as America’s Largest Indoor Waterpark, guests are sure to embark upon an experience everyone can enjoy!

Colorful character creations invite imagination onboard with clever infant and toddler areas parents will appreciate. Offering opportunities to experience aqua play in Coral Cove, caregivers can splash alongside preschoolers with activities, bouncers and mini-slides.

Moving onto monumental slides welcomes new rides like the near-vertical trap-door drop of the Screaming Hyena. The Smoke That Thunders shares a serpentine course that leads to a huge funnel where guests swing between free fall and weightless hang time before splashing down. Elephant’s Trunk tube slide even goes outside the waterpark, then back for a dunk in the Lazy River.

Keeping that relaxation sensation in mind, Lazy River Expansion carries on cruising around the new Cabana Island—a central place to call home base as the family splinters off eager to consume their own experiences like a massive Wave Pool.

With convenient lockers, delicious dining and drink options like Zulu Grille and Cracked Coconut Bar and more, all that’s left to explore is plans for tackling all the water ways at Kalahari in PA.

