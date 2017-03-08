a SAVE-SATIONAL sendoff

by ·

As Pocono Mountains lush greenery will start blanketing the scenery within a matter of weeks, a fond farewell to the flurries ignites an impulse to share a sensational send off. Reporting an already amazing season, resorts across the region seem to have a few more days of play up their sleeve and with good reason. Noting snow bases in the 20″ to 36″ range, humming happy trails is justified with more time to ride plus the bonus of outstanding sales for next season savings in store!

With Shawnee Mountain ready to embrace the snow base and “Enjoy glorious spring skiing at a big discount,” they’ve announced the return of their Shawnee March Miser 3 Pack to attract snow lovers to play another day or even make tracks next winter.

Back by popular demand, Shawnee is offering its March Miser 3 Pack of lift tickets online at a steep discount of $109—that’s 40% off! Adding 3 ski or snowboard rentals for a 50% savings total of $166 and guests will soon be grabbing their gloves to take in more time as they’re valid any day this March 2016 with no blackout dates.

Considering some may not use all three this spring, with plans to operate daily well into March as weather conditions permit. Translating more steep savings, March Miser 3 Pack lift tickets are also valid next December, daily through December 24, 2017.

Feel like sharing? These online acquisitions are transferable among family members.

Grab your snow-go online savings and see live mountain cams, along with the latest snow conditions just a click away at: www.shawnee.mt.com/deals