Artists and Musicians Well Positioned in the Poconos

Taking time to appreciate tremendous talent flourishing throughout the region has venues, with good reason, inviting guests to take in free live performances. Advocating the experience of enjoying these outstanding local vocals is considered an ideal situation; as patrons partake in not only fantastic tunes, they get to converse with them before or after they rehearse.

Calling local performers, “Talented, altruistic and just great people,” Barley Creek Brewing Company owner Trip Ruvane explains, “The artists are mostly playing for the guests so a lot of cover songs with skilled instrumentals, and yes, original scores just add to the artistry of making fun.”

Performing May 11 at the Tannersville destination, Joe O’Malley responds, “Barley Creek is one of my favorites [places to perform].”

Playing for more than 10 years with a lengthy playlist alongside, he agrees, “Interacting with people makes it much more fun.”

From soloists and duos, to the outrageously popular bands of Summerfest, Ruvane shares some insight on why melodies matter.

“Barley Creek’s goal is to create a memorable experience for our guests,” he vows, adding, “Live music that you won’t find at most of the chain restaurants helps create memories and that experience.”

Obliging an encore for more he smiles,” Everyone loves music.”