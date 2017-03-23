by ·

With Pennsylvania’s Trout Season’s April 15 start in a matter of weeks, let’s reel-in a fish fact. Thanks to Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission’s Walt Dietz, we’ve got a line on a few popular PA Trout.

Did you know … Pennsylvania has several species of fish from the trout & salmon family pursued by anglers each year, with the native Brook Trout seizing the title of Pennsylvania’s Official State Fish!

Other trout in Commonwealth inland waters include Rainbow, Brown & Lake Trout. Brook & Lake Trout are the only native trout to our state & are actually members of the char genus related to the Arctic Char from the Far North.

Facts Before Casting a Line

STATEWIDE SEASON April 15 thru Labor Day

FISHING HOURS 24 hours a day after the 8 a.m. opener

MINIMUM SIZE Seven (7) inches

CREEL LIMITS 5 (combined species)*

FISHING LICENSE Required

Signed in ink & displayed on outer garment – With proof of ID

Valid December December 31, 2017 (except 1, 3 & 7 day licenses)

*other rules apply

Visit the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission’s Website