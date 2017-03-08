Going that extra mile…

by ·

As winter makes way to a springtime mix of “play,” we’ve collected a few pointers from our area animal friends on how to win the affection of their female selection with This Week’s fun fact courtesy of Bill Williams from the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

Did you know

With the breeding season for Pennsylvania bobcats taking place right about now, it’s good to know how far a male bobcat is willing to go traveling up to 20 miles in a single night in search of a receptive female.

How about how those male Timberdoodles! When these feathery “flirters” set sights on “wooing” females, they go way out of the way flying upwards of 300 feet on twittering wings before spiraling back to earth in a zigzag pattern sounding a liquid, warbling song.

So take it from these Pocono Mountains hopeful romantics when considering what tactical antics intended to attract—before you act.