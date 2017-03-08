Head on out to Pocono Mountains Home Shows…

by ·

When thinking of building a home, questions come to mind on what to do and where to find a reputable resource as you chart the course toward new construction. As home shows slate dates across the region March into April, John Holahan of Liberty Homes Custom Builders in Pocono Lake, shares reasons to attend and where he chose to station his annual participation.

“We know people are trying to gather as much information they can in order to decide where to build and with whom,” he comments, adding, “These home shows allow interested home buyers an opportunity to vet several companies within an afternoon.”

Noting, “They [home buyers] don’t have to decide there and then what they will build and who will build it they just have to decide who stays on their list of possible home builders, and who doesn’t,” he smiles.

A Pocono Mountains premier builder for nearly 40 years with a pulse on communitywide growth reminds, “Reject the premise one size fits all,” reasoning, “You want a home to fit YOUR needs and personality.”

Planning on partaking in a day of home show investigating?

Chat with Liberty professionals at one -or all- of these fine finds:

March 11th & 12th

Carbon County Home Business & Outdoor Expo

Split Rock Resort in Lake Harmony

CarbonCountyEXPO.com

Booth #55

March 25th & 26th

Pocono Builders Association Home Show

Kalahari Resort & Convention Center in Pocono Manor

PoconoBuildersHomeShow.com

Booths #4 & #5

March 31 to April 2

Lehigh Valley Home Show

Lehigh University Stabler Arena in Bethlehem

LehighValleyHomeShow.com