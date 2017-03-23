Lackawanna Coal Mine Opens for the Season

by ·

Nearly 300 feet beneath the surface of Scranton’s McDade Park, is the fortunate opportunity to embrace industrial revolution history and see how it once played a pivotal role in the nation’s economy. Unearth the past as a Lackawanna Coal mining car slowly descends transforming where you are, into the depths of an anthracite coal mine originally opened in 1860.

Open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily April 1 through November 30, Lackawanna Coal Mine Tour is one of the region’s most popular excursions, offering a unique version of days gone by. This nationally recognized attraction ignites a thrilling reaction as guests go through underground gangways and rock tunnels past veins of hard coal, while absorbing intriguing details along the way.

Current costs to take a tour are $10 for adults with kids age 3 to 12 $7.50 and Under age 3 FREE. Senior and Military Discount Prices are available at $9.50 for Seniors 65+ and $9 for our nation’s service men and women. Group rates are offered for schools and civic groups of 20 or more with advance reservations required.*

Temperature in the Mine is 50˚ so comfortable shoes & clothing is recommended

Slope descent takes about 3-4 minutes

Tour walking portion is about 1/2 mile lasting 1 hour

Exit 191B off I-81 taking North Scranton Expressway to

Keyser Avenue Exit

Follow the signs to Bald Mountain Road, Scranton, PA 18504

800.238.7245

*Rates subject to change