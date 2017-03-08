Pocono Mountains Restaurant Menus Right at your Fingertips! Choose the Cuisine then Choose the Scene

by ·

Welcome to the wonderful world of Pocono Mountains dining! Craving a certain cuisine but not sure of the scene? Checkout our lineup of amazing restaurant menu views from downloadable to direct links you can use to pick your place to feast.

In & Around Tannersville – Close to Camelback & The Crossings Outlets



Restaurant Menus – Subject to Change

Barley Creek Brewing Company

Sullivan Trail – Tannersville

570.629.9399

Smugglers Cove

Route 611 – Tannersville

570.629.2277 – Reservations Accepted

Cook’s Corner

Route 715 – Henryville

570.620.1880

Takeout Menus – subject to change

Barley Creek Brand New BrewTruck

5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday – Sunday Parked at Pint Size Park – Sullivan Trail – Tannersville

570.629.9399

Vocellis Pizza

Route 611 – Tannersville

570.620.9055

In & Around Pocono Summit – Close to Kalahari & Pocono Raceway

Restaurant Menus – Subject to Change

Baileys Rib & Steakhouse

Route 611 – Mount Pocono

570.839.9678

Kalahari Resort

Off Rte 940 – Kalahari Boulevard – Pocono Manor

Brandberg – 570.580.6030

Kalahari Resort

Off Rte 940 – Kalahari Boulevard – Pocono Manor

Kalahari Resort

Off Rte 940 – Kalahari Boulevard – Pocono Manor

Robert Christians

Rte 940 – Pocono Lake

Van Gilders Jubilee

Route 940 – Pocono Pines

570.646.2377

Van Gilders Jubilee

Wing Nights – Pocono Pines

Thursday & Sunday Nights

Takeout Menus – subject to change

Vocellis Pizza

Route 611 – Mount Pocono

570.839.7437

In & Around South Sterling & Cresco – Close to Promise Land State Park

Restaurant Menus – Subject to Change

Crescent Lodge

Rte 191 & 940 – Paradise Valley

570.595.7486

The French Manor

Huckleberry Road off Rte 191 – Newfoundland

570.676.3244