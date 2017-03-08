Pocono Mountains Restaurant Menus Right at your Fingertips! Choose the Cuisine then Choose the Scene

Welcome to the wonderful world of Pocono Mountains dining! Craving a certain cuisine but not sure of the scene? Checkout our lineup of amazing restaurant menu views from downloadable to direct links you can use to pick your place to feast.
In & Around Tannersville – Close to Camelback & The Crossings Outlets
Restaurant Menus – Subject to Change
Barley Creek Brewing Company
Sullivan Trail – Tannersville
570.629.9399
Smugglers Cove
Route 611 – Tannersville
570.629.2277 – Reservations Accepted
Cook’s Corner
Route 715 – Henryville
570.620.1880
Barley Creek Brand New BrewTruck
5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday – Sunday Parked at Pint Size Park – Sullivan Trail – Tannersville
570.629.9399
Vocellis Pizza
Route 611 – Tannersville
570.620.9055
In & Around Pocono Summit – Close to Kalahari & Pocono Raceway
Baileys Rib & Steakhouse
Route 611 – Mount Pocono
570.839.9678
Kalahari Resort
Off Rte 940 – Kalahari Boulevard – Pocono Manor
Brandberg – 570.580.6030
Kalahari Resort
Off Rte 940 – Kalahari Boulevard – Pocono Manor
Kalahari Resort
Off Rte 940 – Kalahari Boulevard – Pocono Manor
Robert Christians
Rte 940 – Pocono Lake
Van Gilders Jubilee
Route 940 – Pocono Pines
570.646.2377
Van Gilders Jubilee
Wing Nights – Pocono Pines
Thursday & Sunday Nights
Vocellis Pizza
Route 611 – Mount Pocono
570.839.7437
In & Around South Sterling & Cresco – Close to Promise Land State Park
Crescent Lodge
Rte 191 & 940 – Paradise Valley
570.595.7486
The French Manor
Huckleberry Road off Rte 191 – Newfoundland
570.676.3244