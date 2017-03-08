Shawnee’s Costume Carnival Day Returns March 19!

by ·

Shawnee Mountain Ski Area invites one and all to Costume Carnival Day Sunday, March 19! This festive atmosphere now in its 33rd year, folds a ton of amusement into the mountain’s exhilarating mix of snow sport sensations with perks to joining the day’s celebrations.

Come in full costume and grab a FREE same day lift ticket! That’s right—FREE! While wearing the creative gear on the slopes isn’t necessary, you do have to flaunt it at the ticket window. Judging at a 1 p.m. costume parade makes for an ideal way to promenade for great prizes.

Categories set to seize glory include: Best Family, Funniest, Most Original and Best Junior. We ARE family…must be immediate family members such as spouses and children under the age of 21 living at home with up to four passes permitted for FREE.

Let’s reiterate—costumes are clearly a must to participate. Shawnee reserves the right to decide whether or not the getup qualifies, so while just wearing face paint, masks, jewelry, swords or sports jerseys may be a hoot; it doesn’t qualify for the day’s loot—prizes or the free lift ticket.

Grab your group or come solo for a day of carnival play at

Shawnee Mountain Ski Area

GPS: 401 Hollow Road, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301

Not far by car is where they are…