Variety is the spice of life—a phrase that pays off when plotting a day’s stroll through Pocono Bazaar Flea Market. This indoor/outdoor marketplace makes for the magnificent go-to for a stroll through with a wide variety of vendors that weekenders can to explore.

Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, the East Stroudsburg 100,000 square foot location situated within minutes of downtown Stroudsburg, is considered more of a destination with food, shopping even live entertainment on occasion.

Calling Pocono Bazaar, “A really fun place,” Regina O’Donnell shares reasons to, “Spend the day.”

Whether planning to be a patron or purveyor, the splendor of being part of an assortment of wares all in one place has its advantages. Indicating monthly or daily vendor space for selling Antiques, Jewelry, Crafts even Yard Sale items; she points out the opportunity for local artists and food growers to share their talent and trade with people as they promenade is outstanding.

Enjoy exceptional area eats like honey and pastries and a diverse collection of food court cuisine like Italian Sausage Sandwiches, Gyros, and Empanadas, even an assortment of familiar and unique pickle products.

Pocono Bazaar market-it down for this weekend’s place to be found!

Pocono Bazaar Flea Market

Save Your Selling Spot 570.223.8640

Checkout What’s Around Online PoconoBazaar.com