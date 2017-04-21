Earth Day Celebrations Spring Up Around the Area

by ·

Earth Day—a time to celebrate nature and unite in support of the environment with a day (or more) of dedication! This world-wide celebration sends its message surrounded by festivities set to educate and engage global appreciation with local organizations.

Pinpointing places across the region embracing this reason, let’s share the who, what, when and where to enjoy sights, sounds and sensations.

East Stroudsburg

Saturday April 22

10 a.m. – Dusk

Pocono TreeVentures Earth Day 2017

Enjoy time outside & get a FREE ride!*

Fairway Boulevard

800.446.0231

Tannersville

Saturday April 22

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Monroe County Earth Day

A Collection of Live Entertainment & Resources

Northampton Community College Monroe Campus

PA-715

Admission is FREE

Greentown

Saturday April 22

5 p.m. & 8 p.m.

Earth NIGHT at Promised Land State Park

Evening Excursions Embracing Nature

100 Lower Lake Road

Hawley

Friday – Sunday April 21 – 23

Day into Night Times

Hawley Earthfest

A Weekend Surrounding the Town To-Do’s

Throughout Downtown Hawley

Grab a lineup for the weekend’s signups online

Dingmans Ferry

Saturday April 29

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

PEEC Earth Day Festival (PEEC) Earth Day Festival

Connect with Nature thru Exhibits & Demo s

Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area

Emery Road

570.828.2319