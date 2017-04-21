Earth Day Celebrations Spring Up Around the Area

Earth Day—a time to celebrate nature and unite in support of the environment with a day (or more) of dedication! This world-wide celebration sends its message surrounded by festivities set to educate and engage global appreciation with local organizations.
Pinpointing places across the region embracing this reason, let’s share the who, what, when and where to enjoy sights, sounds and sensations.
East Stroudsburg
Saturday April 22
10 a.m. – Dusk
Pocono TreeVentures Earth Day 2017
Enjoy time outside & get a FREE ride!*
Fairway Boulevard
800.446.0231
PoconoTreeVentures.com
Tannersville
Saturday April 22
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Monroe County Earth Day
A Collection of Live Entertainment & Resources
Northampton Community College Monroe Campus
PA-715
Admission is FREE
MCEarthday.org
Greentown
Saturday April 22
5 p.m. & 8 p.m.
Earth NIGHT at Promised Land State Park
Evening Excursions Embracing Nature
100 Lower Lake Road
Events.dcnr.pa.gov/Promised_Land_State_Park
Hawley
Friday – Sunday April 21 – 23
Day into Night Times
Hawley Earthfest
A Weekend Surrounding the Town To-Do’s
Throughout Downtown Hawley
Grab a lineup for the weekend’s signups online
HawleyEarthfest.com