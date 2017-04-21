by ·

Spring—a particularly perfect time to show creativity is in full bloom, has Shawnee Playhouse sharing a superb ballet rendition of the children’s classic, Sleeping Beauty. The performance presented by C &K Dance, steps inside the story of Princess Aurora as she’s entranced by the spell of the evil fairy Carabosse.

Encouraging young audiences to embrace a love of the theater, Aurora played by Katie Schlemmer, joins a talented cast balancing thrills, as the lovely 16 year old falls under Carabosse’s curse; with happiness and relief as her prince breaks the 100 year enchantment.

Entertaining and enjoyable, this Children’s Show runs approximately 60 minutes with weekend dates both day and evening. Conveniently located at 552 River Road in Shawnee on Delaware, Shawnee Playhouse continues cultivating an admiration for the theater with a variety of performances as we progress through spring, summer and fall.

