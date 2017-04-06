American Candle: Showcasing a Shopping Experience

by ·

A warm inviting atmosphere surrounds guests as they enter American Candle—the SENSEational gift shop and boutique situated along Route 611 in Bartonsville. Embracing the opportunity to experience a destination situation, visitors and locals routinely convene on scene for a stroll through.

“You’re always surprised about what you’re gonna find next,” smiles owner Kirill Lukov describing delight in ever-evolving sights and scents plus the spectacular staff sharing the spotlight as ingredients for the store’s success.

Focused on a more personalized presentation, modest renovations invite ideal illumination to browse collections of jewelry “wows.” Trendy treasures from the likes of Lizzie James, Brighton and Uno de 50; plus a new showcase of Pandora must-haves prove to be a charm-ing attraction.

With friendly personnel in place to guide shoppers; gifts for anniversaries, birthdays or any-days help navigate those uncertain ways of seizing a satisfied smile. Patiently pointing out ideas, this knowledgeable team transforms suggestions into the right expression.

Whether seeking a bangle and home decor angle, or items for holiday entertaining from the popular Nora Fleming collection; displays created by American Candle’s designer deliver inspiration how it will translate to home.

Admitting the surroundings often situate families and friends here; Lukov concludes the destination is a “Great fit” for anyone eager to embrace the joy that’s more than shopping!

American Candle

Easy to get to off I-80 on Route 715 Right at the light for 611

3414 Route 611 in Bartonsville

570.629.3388