Country Junction—noted as the “World’s Largest General Store,” shares a FUN side…literally! With a whole left property side of the Lehighton site suitably serving as Country Junction Event Center, families can come and enjoy fun events and festivals galore.

Weekends, an indoor Ballistic Battlezone finds friends set to roam and rally an adrenaline filled Nerf war. Birthday party packages propel participants into an all out celebration with themed party packages including princesses and superheroes sending a mix of imagination and excitement. While this opportunity creates an ideal way to be, it’s the Junction’s latest addition folding fun for all that’s drawn other generations in.

Escape It joins the nationwide Escape Room craze with Titanic and Vacancy. These two experience options offer the chance to test your skills, while unique surprises capture thrills. Titanic puts “passengers” inside the smoking room of the ship. No need to be a history buff to break free from this pseudo-of-the-sea, as calculating wit serves as a life preserver for participants.

Vacancy invites guests to grasp how to handle being held up in an undesirable hotel room where teamwork and brain power combine to find a way out. Rattling off riddles, clues help lead to a key to use for flight.

“It’s the most fun you’ll ever have locked in a room,” comments Country Junction Events Coordinator Angela Moyer.

Announcing Escape It creators are crafting a new experience, Apocalypse, she describes how to harness action of the new attraction. Surviving a post-apocalyptic world serves as the scene as a search for other survivors sends a sigh of relief…or does it? It’s a matter of trust that thrusts uncertainty on who to be with or without.

Whether seeking a party planning remedy or day/night out with the family, Country Junction sends certainty that this destination should be the “center” of attention.

Stay up to date on festival finds as Moyer reminds,” We look forward to seeing you here at Country Junction Event Center—the best place for a great family fun!”

Book your Break-Away or Get in the Zone

Country Junction

6565 Interchange Road/ Route 209