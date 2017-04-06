by ·

Sharing some interesting facts about where-at’s across the Pocono Mountains, This Week’s tidbit came to you courtesy of Lake Naomi Real Estate’s Marilynn Fiers Putriment!

Did you know…

Often referred to as “The best kept secret in the Poconos,” Lake Naomi has been a recreation destination for over 120 years!

Welcoming guests from near and far as early as 1895; it boasts a sprawling 277 acre lake nestled within over 2500 property acres. Top notch amenities and breathtaking scenery with three sides surrounded by over 25,500 acres of state game lands earns top ranks for this Pocono Pines community by seekers of seclusion!

A big “thank you” for sharing these stellar stats Marilynn!