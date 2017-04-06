Spring Sprucing

by ·

Let’s face it, a lot of the “Big Box” stores sell the assumption anyone can do it all. While that may be so in most cases, when considering flooring, remodeling and building spaces; you’ve just got to know when to go with a pro.

Recognizing reliability as key, George Smith Flooring blends a combination of the latest (and greatest) options in hardwood, laminate and carpeting; with 30 years in the industry. Ideally located along Route 940 in Pocono Lake, this family-owned and operated business, shares options and experience with regionally and seasonally related know-how.

George Smith explains how NEPA weather applies to why it’s important to understand changes from hot-to-cold-to-hot expands and contracts flooring. Reasoning many vacation homes endure “heat turn downs” after time around, plus ski boots and snow tracks often cause wear and tear on hardwoods and laminates.

As skillful tradesmen, tackle the task of measurement accuracy, placement and doorways, he notes product knowledge also plays a part in making sure homeowners are satisfied in their buy. Indicating a preferred product for the area such as COREtec 100% vinyl that doesn’t expand and contract, he adds also holds up to pet mishaps and spills.

Add-in a 10 year warranty on labor, unlike many larger stores’ one year guarantee, he smiles inserts assurance a flooring investment will last, adding, “Nothing really happens in one year.”

With bedroom carpeting, ceramic and porcelain tile added to the list a whole house spring fix is in order. Situated next door to EZ Mountain Rustic Furniture, shopping for home decor from top to floor is a convenient consideration.