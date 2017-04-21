Spring Thaw Ice & Wine Festival Returns to Sculpted Ice Works April 29

by ·

An entICE’ing way to celebrate a season switchover, Sculpted Ice Works welcomes the opportunity to share “Pennsylvania’s Premier Wineries” with Spring Thaw Ice & Wine Festival April 29 from noon to 5 p.m. While this familiar Lakeville destination favors frost, rolling in live ice carving with a mix of entertainment, food and local vendors; ignites a mature crowd reaction to want to join in all the action.

Sit back and “chill” with some scrumptious BBQ, craft shopping and more; including a Factory Tour and chance to explore the Ice Harvest Museum. Enjoy the taste of Antler Ridge, Grovedale, Renegade, and Maiolatesi wineries; along with Capra Collina and Lucchi Family Wine Cellars as you browse a collection of artisan selections.

Fathead Peppers, Country Girl Kettle Corn and Etching by Nicole blend nicely with an organizer goal of bringing them “All together in one fabulous location.”

Add in Lularoe by Ashley & Samantha, Debs Wood Crafts plus Chloe & Isabel by Kaylynn and you’re in for an enjoyable afternoon so order tickets online in advance for $20 or at the door for a few bucks more ($25) and we’ll see YOU at Spring Thaw!

The Ice House at Sculpted Ice Works

311 Purdytown Turnpike

Lakeville, PA 18438