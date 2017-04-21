Waverly Welcomes Greenhouse & Kitchen Show April 29

by ·

Waverly Community House embraces the sights, sounds and spaces of spring renewal hosting their popular Greenhouse & Kitchen Show 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 29.

Sponsored by Corky’s Garden Path and Toyota of Scranton, it’s considered to be an “updated, streamlined and re-imagined version of the destination’s House and Garden Show with farmers and producers of environmentally friendly products prepared to share with consumers. Guests will find fresh ideas and new approaches to design, plus tips for healthy eating alternatives and sustainable gardening.

LaCigale, Canned Classics and Dreamscape Lantern Co., join Gail’s Cupboard, Scentsy along with Annie’s Country Kitchen all in with displays to stroll through and shop.

Pierce Catering introduces luncheon ideas featuring White Chicken Chili with Pablanos and Pepper Jack Cheese, plus Vegan Roast Vegetable Soup with Wild Rice. Spring Mix Salad with Strawberries, Candied Walnuts and Citrus Poppy Vinaigrette served 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. remind taste buds it’s springtime in WCH’s Scout Room.

With a sneak peek into The Waverly Small Works Gallery, guests can experience the talent of local artists that will be on display with special shows and exhibits scattered throughout the year—talk about a super spring day to-do!

Greenhouse & Kitchen Show admission is a suggested $5 donation per person

Waverly Community House

1115 N. Abington Road in Waverly