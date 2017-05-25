Airport Aviation Memorial Weekend Celebration!

by ·

Flippin’ flapjacks! There’s some high flyin’ action set for Sunday, May 28 as Community Aviation Day and Fly-In Drive-In Breakfast takes flight from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pocono Mountains Municipal Airport!

Start the day off with a hearty pancake breakfast in the hangar; then hang around for helicopter and airplane rides, displays, an antique car show, plus an assortment of booths filled with everything from crafts and FREE giveaways; to regional resources. There’s even a helicopter candy drop and bounce house for kids!

Created as a means of welcoming the public to the wonders of aviation, the popular Mt. Pocono Rotary fundraiser has evolved to become quite the Memorial Weekend draw. Focusing on worthy causes throughout the community, this year’s Rotary selection to receive a portion of proceeds is Monroe County Special Olympics.

MCSO Program Manager, Kerri Manning Freeo, comments, “Community Aviation Day is one week before our program leaves for Summer State Games,” adding, “What a wonderful way to send our athletes off as they prepare to compete.”

Aviation Day admission is FREE with Rotarians and area volunteers serving up some scrumptious morning delicacies during the fundraiser breakfast at a cost of $10 for adults and kids under 12 $6.

Don’t miss FREE plane rides for kids ages 8-17 provided by Young Eagles EAA Program 9a.m. to 1p.m.with helicopter rides bringing in additional dollars for the cause courtesy of Moyer Aviation, Papillon & Moyer and Hi-Tech Helicopters donating airborne excursion opportunities.

Pocono Mountains Municipal Aiport

Located just off SR611 at 188 Airport Drive in Tobyhanna

Grab Breakfast Tickets at the Door or Ahead of Time Online

RotaryFlyInBreakfast.com