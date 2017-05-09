Golf anyone? Get set for the Greens this Spring

by ·

Challenges take charge as weather makes way for outdoor recreation experiences such as golf. With winter’s chill likely to keep many still, more time spent face-to-face with the computer and work demands limiting use of fundamental movements for the sport all sorts of physical fatigue can impede play.

Sitting long periods of time increases chances of experiencing poor posture, muscle imbalances, and decreased cardiovascular conditioning; thereby affecting dynamic movement demands during a golf swing. Walking the course can also be challenging with an increased potential for elbow, wrist, shoulder and lower back injuries if players haven’t exercised in a preseason planned program.

The proper program should include:

AN AEROBIC MODULE

Why? During an 18 holes round, golfers may walk three to four miles burning up to 600+ calories. Lack of cardiovascular fitness may affect strength and endurance especially during that golf swing. Typically fatigue takes golf score tallies up, which is a no-go for any competitive golfer.

FLEXIBILITY & STRENGTH

Why? Calves, hips, back, shoulders and thoracic spine flexibility is a must to get the most power out of a golf swing; with abdominals, glutes and lower back areas target zones to get toned.

The Swing of Things While starting any exercise regimen can be a daunting task you’re not sure what to ask; a personal trainer assessment can help develop the appropriate program unique to one’s needs and strengths. Listening closely to your goals and understanding all it takes to make the right FIT for you could make the difference on how you do!

Connect with a Highly Educated

Movement Professional

& See for YOURSELF