Hats, Harnesses & Derby Horses! Kentucky Derby Day May 6

A double header of live harness racing; a hat revue with 6 categories including the “Triple Crown” winning hat; and a Champagne Brunch are all part of the biggest Kentucky Derby party north of Churchill Downs on the first Saturday in May!

Doors open Saturday, May 6th at 10:00AM and the tellers open at the same time, with Churchill Downs Post of 10:30AM. Post for the first of the double-header of live harness racing card is 11:00a.m., and a patio bar will be open just for those early birds! Pacer’s Clubhouse will host a Champagne Brunch like no other starting at 11:00 a.m., featuring delectable Southern delicacies and Brunch favorites, by reservation only. Call 1-888-WIN-IN-PA. The dinner seating is currently sold out.

Ladies can proudly wear their elaborately decorated Kentucky Derby hats for the Run for the Roses Hat Revue, sponsored by Spa Sapphire, the salon and spa in the casino. All hats must be registered between 2:00 and 5:15 p.m. in the lobby, and the Revue takes place at 5:30 p.m. in front of the Winner’s Circle with cash prizes and Spa Sapphire gift cards. Six categories will be judged, including “Most Colorful” and “Most Horsie”. The “Most Fashionable Couple” will receive dinner for two at Pacer’s Clubhouse. Judges include drivers Simon Allard and Anthony Napolitano, who will definitely be a hit with the crowd of ladies on hand for the festivities!

A photo booth in the lobby will be open at 3:00pm to capture the best moments of the day, with a $1 minimum donation to the Standardbred Retirement Foundation. For those last-minute accessories, or even a hat or Fascinator, ladies are invited to stop by the Sapphire Boutique in the lobby, featuring a fabulous array of colorful hats and more!

The Trackside Concession bars and the Party Tent open at 2:00PM, and of course, Mint Juleps will be available all day in the official Kentucky Derby 143 souvenir glasses!

Following Kentucky Derby 143 on the jumbo screen, fans can stay and enjoy another exciting live card under the stars.

As always, parking and admission is free, and free valet parking is available on the casino level.

The Downs will open for advance wagering on Friday, May 5th at 10:00AM.